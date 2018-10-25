× State police investigating fatal pedestrian vs. truck accident on Route 8 in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Connecticut State Police said one person was killed after being struck by a truck on Route 8 near exit 3 Thursday night.

Connecticut State Police said the accident occurred around 8 p.m. Police said at this time, the truck is no longer on scene.

“Troop G is investigating the fatal and the CARS unit (Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad) is on scene also assisting in the investigation,” said state police in a release.

At this time, no other details have been released.

FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they become available.