Sunny, windy Thursday; Tracking nor’easter for the weekend

After a chilly start to the day with temperatures in the 30s in a lot of spots, we’re going to stay on the cooler side today.. Highs will struggle to hit 50 degrees and the wind will make it feel more like the 30s and 40s. Keep in mind the average high temperature for this time of year is near 60 degrees! At least it’ll look nice with abundant sunshine out there.

Friday will remain cool and bright but without the wind, it won’t feel as chilly. High temps will be right around 50 yet again.

This weekend we’re tracking a nor’easter that will bring heavy rain and gusty winds on Saturday.

Rain could begin as early as Friday night, coming down heavy at times Saturday morning. Rain will continue in the afternoon but it won’t be as heavy.

Rainfall amounts: 1″-1.5″ with localized 2″ amounts possible.

Wind: Northeast 15-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. That’s not enough for big issues with wind damage but there could be some isolated downed trees and power lines.

Minor coastal flooding: During high tide on Saturday. This will be for those typical flood prone areas along the immediate coast.

There could be a leftover shower on Sunday with breezy conditions remaining. But there could actually be some developing sunshine and most of the day will be dry.

Another round of showers is likely on Monday.

FORECAST DETAILS

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs: 45-50, feeling like the 30s/40s with the wind factored in.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and chilly temps. Frost by morning. Lows: 30-38.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. Highs: 45-50.

SATURDAY: Wind-driven chilly rain. Highs: 40s. Heaviest rain comes through during the day, with 1-2″ of rain and wind gusts to 35 mph.

SUNDAY: Breezy, a few lingering showers (mainly in the morning). Clouds break for some bonus sun. Most of the day will be dry! Highs: Low-mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. High: 50s.

