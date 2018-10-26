× Bear attacks goat in Wolcott

WOLCOTT — Wolcott Police say a goat suffered serious injuries after a bear attacked it overnight Friday.

Police say just after 1 a.m., a homeowner on Catering Road called and said he had just shot a bear that was in his goat pen. His wife had woken him after hearing a commotion in the goat pen.

The homeowner ran outside, heard the goat screaming, and saw the bear.

The homeowner, in an effort to protect the got, shot a shotgun at the bear, causing the bear to flee into the woods.

The bear was later found dead on the property. Police say it’s estimated to weigh 300-350 pounds.

The goat is expected to be okay.

Police want to remind people to avoid leaving livestock and pets unattended, especially as bears look to stock up for before hibernating.