Bloomfield school decorates holiday ornaments for National Christmas Tree display

BLOOMFIELD — Students at Carmen Arace Intermediate School in Bloomfield are feeling the holiday spirit early this year.

Teachers and staff at the school say they have a good reason for it, that’s because students were chosen to make ornaments for the National Christmas Tree display in Washington D.C.

The school is one of 56 schools across the U.S. chosen to make ornaments for smaller trees that will surround the national Christmas tree. The 56 trees represent each U.S. state, territory, and the District of Columbia as part of the America Celebrates display.

“We have some very talented students here at Carmen Areas, the 6th graders that I chose have shown great responsibility and are taking a lot of pride on their work,” says Kate Wasko, an art teacher at the school.

On Friday, students created ornaments that celebrate and honor the state of Connecticut.

“I’m making a typewriter because it’s one of the first computers in Connecticut,” says Stephanie Rivera, a 6th grader.

“I made pine tree, because I keep seeing pine trees. I use juniper and some white pine pieces right here and I taped it all together,” says Maia Morander, who is also a 6th grade.

The ornaments will be sent to the nation’s capital next week and will be displayed on November 28th when the National Christmas Tree is lit in D.C.