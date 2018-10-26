Families head out for Halloween festivities before nor’easter hits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW LONDON COUNTY - With Saturday's nasty weather headed our way with the heavy rain and wind, many Halloween events are cancelled or postponed this weekend.

Lots of families were out and about Friday enjoying the Halloween festivities.

Up to 40 cars parked in a circle for the Annual Trunk of Treat in Ledyard. The first half of the event was just for children with sensory sensitivities.

"This is great. Everybody’s eating hot dogs and macaroni and cheese!" said Donald Grise, Director of Parks & Rec.

"It’s a great community event. You come here, you see all your friends and families getting together," Kim Lavigueur, Asst. Dir. of Parks & Rec.

There were all types of costumes ranging from a lobster to a T-Rex to a pirate.

"She saw it at Walmart and said she wanted to be a dinosaur," said Jay Congeon of Groton.

"She likes space so we decided to do astronaut," said Ann Holland of Ledyard.

"It’s really great for the little guys. They have a great time and it’s not scary," said Bonnie Harris of Ledyard.

For those handing out candy, they knew all too well to stock up this year.

"I think this is the best thing you could do. This is a safe haven for the kids," Valerie DeCristofaro of Ledyard.

Rebecca Lindner from Gales Ferry said the event is a great way to see familiar faces.

"Really all the community that comes together and a lot of these people we’ve seen from the farmer’s markets to the Easter egg hunts we have in town," said Rebecca Lindner of Gales Ferry.

Just a few miles away in Preston was the haunted corn maze to benefit the Lauren Candler Memorial Scholarship Fund. Candler was a Ledyard High School student who unexpectedly passed away in 2005.

"She was very active in the vo-ag department which is now agrisciences and the music department," said

Karen Brown of Ledyard.

As the sun went down and the darkness rolled in, these two killer clowns were ready to make people jump and scream.

"I'd like to get everybody into the corn to find out what is lurking behind the stalks," Jim Sullivan of Ledyard.

If you would like to contribute to the Lauren Candler Memorial Scholarship Fund, click here for more information.