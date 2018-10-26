Foodie Friday: Onion Mountain Kitchen in Canton

CANTON — Flavor is not a problem at Onion Mountain Kitchen in Canton.

Customers love the freshly made dishes, like the burritos packed with only the best ingredients that are sure to tickle your taste buds.

The lunch hot spot may be relatively new in town, but it’s quickly becoming a go-to favorite for many.

Burritos, tacos and quesadillas are staples at the Kitchen and prove that the possibilities are endless. The jerk chicken is an explosion of flavor and probably the most popular menu item.

If sandwiches are your thing, grab a Cuban complete with a slab of ham on it. You should see this, it’s spectacular!

“I like these items and it’s my menu,” laughed owner Rob Wagner. “We do everything in-house and fresh and we hope that is the difference.”

That and sourcing locally whenever possible. Wagner hits area farms for the ingredients used in just about every dish.

“A great spot to stop in and have a great meal,” write Katie B. in an online review. “Family owned and operated, it’s a must try. Don’t pass it up.”