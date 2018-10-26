Man who kidnapped son in 1987 arrested in Vernon: Feds

VERNON — Authorities say a Canadian man who kidnapped his toddler son during court-ordered visitation and went into hiding for 31 years has been arrested in Connecticut.

Federal officials say 66-year-old Allan Mann Jr. was taken into custody Friday in Vernon, Connecticut, after a relative told investigators in August that Mann might be living in Connecticut under an alias.

Authorities said the son’s mother has been notified that her son has been identified and located.

Federal officials say Mann abducted his 21-month-old son, Jermaine, during a court ordered visit in Toronto on June 24, 1987. Authorities say Mann later changed his name to Hailee DeSouza and acquired counterfeit identification for him and his son.

“After taking his son away from his son’s mother, this defendant is alleged to have lived a lie for the last 31 years in violation of numerous U.S. laws,” said U.S. Attorney Durham. “We thank the many law enforcement agencies, in the U.S. and Canada, that have investigated this matter, worked hard to apprehend this fugitive, and finally provided some answers to a mother who has suffered with her son’s absence for far too long.”

“We are extremely ecstatic to have Allan Mann in custody and to bring closure to this kidnapping case after 31 years,” said U.S. Marshall Taylor.

“This is one of those rare cases that tugs at your heart strings,” said HUD-OIG Special Agent in Charge Scaringi. “Not only did we, working collectively, get this alleged bad actor off the street, but we played a role in reuniting an unjustly separated family.”

Mann is detained. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.