Massive third-alarm fire destroys multi-family home in Torrington

TORRINGTON — A massive third-alarm blaze ripped through a multi-family home Friday night, gutting it from the inside and out.

Torrington Fire Department crews were dispatched to 79 Linden Street on the Torrington Fire Department on reports of smoke just after 10 p.m. Friday evening. As firefighters descended on the scene, the blaze had already spiraled out of control, with thick fumes and hot flames escaping the structure through its windows and rooftop.

As flames roared through the two-and-a-half story wood frame, they soon engulfed the bulk of the structure, which prompted fire officials to issue a third-alarm call to request mutual aid from surrounding towns.

According to a fire duty supervisor, no injuries had been reported for either civilians or firefighters, although EMTs remained on stand-by at the scene. It’s still unclear whether any occupants were trapped and rescued from the building.

It took firefighters about 40 minutes to knock down the bulk of the fire after receiving the initial call.

Once the building is clear of hot spots and other immediate dangers, investigators will start combing through the debris in an effort to establish what caused the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

41.793387 -73.118346