Rocky Hill man killed in overnight crash following police pursuit

ROCKY HILL — State Police say 28-year-old John Griffin of Rocky Hill was killed after the car he was in fled from police.

State Police say just before 12:30 a.m., a car driven by Dayquan Hibbert was driving on I-91 southbound, nearing the exit 21 ramp in Cromwell.

The while the car tried to turn a curve on the exit ramp, it flew off the left side of the ramp and slammed into a tree. Police say Hibbery failed to stop earlier when signaled by police, and had engaged state police in a pursuit.

Hibbert suffered only minor injuries, but Griffin, his passenger, was pronounced dead.

State Police are investigating the incident.