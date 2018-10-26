× Silver Alert issued for 3-year-old out of New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Police are looking for 3-year-old from New Haven.

Police say Levi Hawkins was last seen Friday. He is 3′ tall and weighs about 50 pounds.

No clothing description was given. He is black with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the New Haven police department at 203-946-6321.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages.

Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.