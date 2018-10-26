× Tracking nor’easter that will bring heavy rain, strong winds tomorrow

Today will be quiet and cool (near 50 degrees) but without the wind, it won’t feel as chilly. Clouds will increase during the afternoon as a coastal storm approaches.

This weekend we’re tracking a nor’easter that will bring heavy rain and strong winds on Saturday.

Rain will begin after midnight Friday night with the heaviest rain Saturday morning. Lighter rain/showers will continue in the afternoon but it won’t be as heavy. This will be a chilly rain too with temperatures struggling through the 40s.

Rainfall amounts: 1″-1.5″ with localized 2″ amounts possible.

Wind: Northeast 15-35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Winds could gust up to 50 mph along the shoreline. That’s not enough for widespread wind damage. But scattered power outages are possible.

A Coastal Flood Watch is in effect for Fairfield & New Haven Counties. Moderate coastal flooding is possible during high tide Saturday afternoon. Tidal departures will be up to 2′-3′ above high tide with 2′-3′ waves.

There could be a leftover shower on early Sunday but the rest of the day looks dry with clouds breaking for some sun and highs in the 50s.

Another round of showers is likely on Monday followed by high pressure and dry weather Tuesday and Halloween!

FORECAST DETAILS

TODAY: Partly sunny and chilly. Increasing afternoon clouds. Highs: Near 50.

TONIGHT: Rain moves in during the early morning hours. There could be a brief period of wintry mix in the higher elevations before a changeover to all rain. Lows: 32-42.

SATURDAY: Wind-driven chilly rain. Highs: 40s. Heaviest rain comes through in the morning, with 1-2″ of rain and wind gusts to 45 mph.

SUNDAY: Chance for an early shower. Clouds break for some bonus sun. Most of the day will be dry! Highs: Low-mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with another round of showers. High: 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid 50s.

