Two flu-related deaths reported in Connecticut

HARTFORD -- The Department of Public Health is reminding people to get their flu shots after two people have died so far this flu season.

The first person who died was over 65-years-old, and the second was a person between the ages 50 and 64.

The flu season runs from October-May, and people can continue to be vaccinated throughout the course of the flu season. Nationally, manufacturers expect to have about 163 million doses of the vaccine.

According to DPH, a total of 23 hospitalized patients with the flu have been admitted between August and October.

'The single best way to protect yourself, and your loved ones, is to get vaccinated -- either by the flu nasal spray or injection," said DPH Commissioner Dr. Raul Pino, "People should talk to their doctor about getting a flu vaccination for themselves and other family members."