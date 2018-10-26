× What’s Connecticut’s favorite Halloween candy?

HARTFORD — What’s your favorite Halloween candy? There’s no shortage of options, that’s for sure.

According to Candy Store, Connecticut’s favorite candy is:

Almond Joy!

In second place is Milky Way, and in third is M&Ms.

In terms of the whole country, Candy Store says Skittles reigns the top spot in terms of favorite Halloween candy.

Candy Store says that the National Retail Federation is estimating that shoppers will spend $2.6 billion on Halloween candy this year.