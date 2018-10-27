Fiery 3-car crash in downtown West Haven leaves one dead

WEST HAVEN – An early morning crash killed one person in West Haven on Saturday.

Police say they were notified at 6:39 a.m. of a 3-car motor vehicle accident in the area of Elm Street near First Avenue.

The preliminary investigation showed that a van struck two parked vehicles. An occupant of the van, believed to be the operator, was deceased. The van was on fire when Police and Fire personnel arrived. The identify of the person in the van is unknown so far, as is the cause and manner of death, and the origin or cause of the fire.

The WHPD Major Accident Squad and Detective Division, the West Haven Fire Marshall, and the State Fire Marshall’s office are all on scene investigating.

West Haven Police advice motorists to avoid the area on of Elm Street between First Avenue and Second Avenue as the roadway will be closed to thru traffic until the investigation is completed. The investigation is expected to be lengthy in nature and the road closer may be in place until late this afternoon.