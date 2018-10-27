Locals react to keeping Connecticut places of worship safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONNECTICUT -- After the 11 deaths in Saturday’s shooting at the tree of life synagogue in Pittsburgh, many say it's important to make sure that the same doesn't happen here in Connecticut.

"You could spend a lot of money, and take every precaution possible, and that's not necessarily an option for everyone, but the most important thing is to have a security type of mindset to know about the entrance and exits and who is allowed in," said Andy Friedland, associate director of Connecticut Anti-Defamation League office.

"You should be contacting your local police department, and informing them, and alerting them as to when your hours of prayer are taking place," said Joel Leyden, publisher Israel news agency and Jewish news agency.

On Sunday evening there is a mourning and prayer community candlelight vigil scheduled on the steps of congregation Beth Israel in West Hartford.