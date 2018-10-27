× Silver Alert issued for Hartford man with dementia

HARTFORD – Police are asking for help in locating a city man who has not returned from his daily drive.

80 year old Amos Vaught of Pershing Street has early dementia and high blood pressure, for which he takes medications. His wife tells police that he went for a drive Friday about 2 p.m., which he does every day, but he has not returned.

Amos is a black man with grey hair, he stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, brown polo shirt and blue jeans.

Amos was driving a black, 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck similar to the one shown. He’s not reported to be a threat to himself or others. If you think you might have seen Amos or his truck, please contact Hartford Police.