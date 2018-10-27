× Stefanowski releases 2 years of tax returns

BRANFORD – Bob Stefanowski, the Republican candidate for governor, released his two most recent tax returns on Saturday.

In a campaign press release, Stefanowski provided downloadable versions of tax returns, filed jointly with his wife Amy, from 2016 and 2017. The campaign says “The returns show show Bob and Amy Stefanowski’s effective tax rate of 38 percent in Federal taxes in 2017 and 37 percent in 2016, in addition to paying the top rate of 6.99 percent in state income tax for both years. The 2016 percentage reflects taxes paid in Connecticut and Pennsylvania, where Stefanowski’s employer was headquartered.”

Stefanowski is the last major candidate to release his tax returns. In September, unaffiliated candidate Oz Griebel released 3 years of tax returns. On October 20th, Democratic Party candidate Ned Lamont released 5 years of tax returns.

Stefanowski had previously said he hadn’t released tax info because he had filed an IRS extension, with a deadline of October 15th.