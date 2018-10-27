Study: Storm caused $158 million in damage to Florida crops

US President Donald Trump meets with farmers impacted by Hurricane Michael at a farm in Macon, Georgia, October 15, 2018. - President Donald Trump toured areas of Florida devastated by Hurricane Michael last week, and met some of the thousands of people still struggling to survive without running water or electricity. Trump's tour took him past the base before he took off again in Air Force One for Georgia, which also suffered damage as the storm plowed across the southeast of the country. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
ORLANDO — A new study says Florida crops suffered $158 million in damages from Hurricane Michael.
The report released Friday by the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences says that almost all of the state’s cotton crop was wiped out. Those losses total around $51 million.
Florida’s greenhouse, nursery and floriculture production suffered $39 million in losses and the state’s peanut crop took a hit of $22 million in losses.
Damage to the area’s livestock was around $23 million.
Florida lost $9 million in vegetables and melons, $4 million in fruits and $3 million in tree nuts, including pecans.
Separately, the Florida Forest Service estimates that Florida lost almost $1.3 billion in timber that would have been harvested over several years.