The First Nor’Easter of the year is upon us – Strong winds, heavy rain expected

Our first Nor'easter of the year is upon us, bringing rain and gusty winds to the area. No frozen precip thankfully, but lots of cold rain.

RAIN:

1"-2". Puddles? Yes. But rivers and streams should be okay. Expect hardest hit areas to be around the shoreline and regions that see isolated thunderstorms.

WIND:

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the shoreline and NW CT where winds could gust up to 50 MPH. That's enough to cause a few outages. At 8AM, UI reported 732 outages, mainly around West Haven. Most of the state will see gusts up to 30-40 mph.

COASTAL FLOODING:

A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for Western LI from Greenwich to Madison. The NWS is forecasting the water to rise 2'-3' higher than normal during high tide Saturday afternoon. You know those areas and roads in your community that typically flood in these situations. Stay away from those area. High tide is around 1:30pm, that's when your biggest threats will materialize.

REST OF THIS WEEKEND:

Sunday should be dry, but it will be breezy. Expect some sunshine, but that will be short lived as we head into the evening. Another storm approaches.

NEXT WEEK:

Rain returns again on Monday but it looks like we dry out just in time for Halloween!, The weekend is looking not so nice, though.

FORECAST DETAILS:

SATURDAY: Wind-driven chilly rain. Highs: 40s. Heaviest rain comes through in the morning, with 1-2″ of rain and wind gusts to 45 mph.

SUNDAY: Chance for an early shower. Clouds break for some bonus sun. Most of the day will be dry! Highs: Low-mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with another round of showers. High: 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Happy Halloween! Milder. High: Near 60.

