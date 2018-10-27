× Woman dies in overnight I-91 crash in Enfield

ENFIELD — One person is dead following an early morning Saturday crash that happened on I-91 southbound in Enfield.

Police said that the driver attempted to exit the highway on Exit 47E. The car lost control and drove off the off ramp, ending up in the woods on the left side of the ramp. The car is believed to have struck a few trees before coming to a stop.

There were four people inside the car at the time of the crash. The driver and one passenger suffered minor injuries, while another passenger sustained life-threatening injuries. They were all taken to the hospital for treatment.

Dasia Blue, 29 of Hartford, was killed in the crash. She was not transported to the hospital.

State police are investigating the cause of the crash. Officers are asking witnesses who saw the crash to contact Trooper First Class Eric Kelly at Troop H at (860)534-1000.