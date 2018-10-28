Clouds break Sunday P.M., more rain Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An upper-level low, associated with Saturday’s Nor’easter, is slowly weakening. This will mean breaks of sun this afternoon before another surface low pressure area moves through for Monday. Expect some sun this evening, and then more rain on Monday. The rain should taper by Monday evening.

Tuesday and Wednesday are looking good! Halloween will be a real treat for us. Temps will be rather warm, and things will be pleasant. Clouds and rain return for Thursday and will stick around through the weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

SUNDAY: Chance for an early shower. Clouds break for some bonus sun. Most of the day will be dry! Highs: Low-mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with another round of showers. High: 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Happy Halloween! Milder. High: Near 60.

THURSDAY: Showers. Mild. High: Upper 50s.

