Clouds break Sunday P.M., more rain Monday

Tuesday and Wednesday are looking good! Halloween will be a real treat for us. Temps will be rather warm, and things will be pleasant. Clouds and rain return for Thursday and will stick around through the weekend.
FORECAST DETAILS:
SUNDAY: Chance for an early shower. Clouds break for some bonus sun. Most of the day will be dry! Highs: Low-mid 50s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with another round of showers. High: 50s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Happy Halloween! Milder. High: Near 60.
THURSDAY: Showers. Mild. High: Upper 50s.
