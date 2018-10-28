× Hundreds of people attend Vigil in West Hartford to remember Pittsburgh shooting victims

WEST HARTFORD — Hundreds of people gathered on Farmington Avenue in West Hartford on the steps and in the street, in front of Congregation Beth Israel for a vigil. People were hugging one another and standing in solidarity for the 11 people killed in Saturday’s shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

“There’s not much anyone can do about this other than show up, and show how much they are affected by gun violence,” said Bristol resident Craig Minor.

Many people saying this attack extended beyond the Jewish community.

“The attack yesterday on a synagogue was an attack on all churches, Catholics, Protestant and Muslim, so we take a step against that kind of hatred,” said David Goldfarb.

Senator Blumenthal who was at the vigil said he’s concerned about the people in possession of guns

“We need to be better than just providing more guns and arms at places of worship or schools, we need to keep guns out of the hands out of the hands of dangerous people,” Blumenthal said.