Making Strides against Breast Cancer brings 4,000, raises $250,000

HARTFORD –4000 people went out to the XL center for the 24th Annual Making Strides against breast cancer walk. Survivors and supporters walked around the concourse Saturday morning.

“It’s not an amazing journey but I did call it my adventures with BB which is my adventures with bad boob,” says one survivor, Sheila Strong.

Dealing with cancer is a difficult journey anyone can relate to whether you had cancer or whether you know someone who’s had cancer. Yet it’s all smiles and positivity at the XL Center and that’s because everyone is walking towards a common goal.

“It’s amazing to look back and see what journey we came through and at the lows and the highs and know that we are here two feet on the ground being able to walk and support everyone that’s here,” says Sharon Parlapiano, a cancer survivor.

“I can’t tell you about the incredible amount of people you see and you meet and their stories and everybody has a story and everybody has an adventure,” says Strong. “I’m here supporting me I’m here supporting my friends and I’m supporting everybody.”

The support is coming in a big way. The goal is to raise $250,000 from this walk alone. It all goes towards groundbreaking research that someday will find a cure.

“So much has happened in nearly 25 years that I’ve seen with my own eyes in the fight against cancer,” says Wendy Matthews, the executive director for the breast cancer walks in the region. “So I just can’t imagine what we’re going to be able to make happen in the next.”