Police increase patrols of town's religious communities in Manchester and West Hartford

MANCHESTER — In response to the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting that left 11 dead, police have increased patrols at Manchester and West Hartford religious communities and schools Sunday.

Manchester police normally have officers keep an eye on places of worship in general but now are extra vigilant.

“Especially our overnight shift, checking on religious communities into the morning hours is important. With what happened in Pittsburgh, the officers were asked to elevate their efforts to look at what is going on in those areas and I think the public here appreciates that,” SGT. Ryan Shea of Manchester police.

West Hartford police were also out Sunday morning at Emanuel Synagogue in West Hartford. They will be there during prayer and school for the foreseeable future.