World Series on FOX61: Pearce rallies Red Sox past Dodgers 9-6 for 3-1 Series lead

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Steve Pearce hit a tying homer in the eighth inning and a three-run double in the ninth, and the Boston Red Sox rallied from a four-run deficit for a 9-6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night and a 3-1 World Series lead.

The late surge all started with pinch-hitter Mitch Moreland’s three-run homer in the seventh, shortly after Yasiel Puig’s three-run homer in the sixth put the Dodgers up 4-0.

Pinch-hitter Rafael Devers singled home Brock Holt with the tiebreaking run in ninth, which also included Xander Bogaert’s RBI single.

Craig Kimbrel gave up Enrique Hernandez’s two-run homer in the bottom half before getting the final three outs.

Chris Sale starts for the Red Sox on Sunday against Clayton Kershaw, tying to close out Boston’s fourth title in 15 seasons.