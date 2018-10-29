Clearer Tuesday with temps in the upper 40s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a wet morning and for some it was stormy! An EF0 tornado was confirmed on Fishers Island in Long Island.

The NWS also confirmed that a tornado touched down in Stonington and North Stonington. The tornado is rated an EF0 with estimated max winds of 65-85 mph. The tornado uprooted multiple large trees which were downed in a convergent pattern, according to the NWS.

[Confirmed Tornado] At 7:56 am, a tornado touched down in New London County, CT in the town of Stonington. The tornado is rated an EF0 with estimated max winds of 65-85 mph. The tornado uprooted multiple large trees which were downed in a convergent pattern. pic.twitter.com/50ypjxouqm — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) October 29, 2018

Another tornado touched down in Woods Hole, MA.

Showers are coming to an end with some slow clearing overnight.

Tuesday looks brighter but cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Then Wednesday and Thursday look like a real "treat" with a warm-up in the works.

Morning sunshine will fade behind afternoon clouds on Halloween but high temperatures will climb into the low-mid 60s. Around sunset temperatures will be between 55 and 60 degrees.

Thursday will be even warmer! Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s, and there is a possibility a few towns touch 70 degrees. Clouds and rain return Thursday night and may stick around through the beginning of the weekend. There is a chance for a lingering shower early Saturday. This will be followed by clearing and sunny skies Sunday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Drying off and clearing out. Lows: 38-45.

TUESDAY: Clearing, bit breezy. High: Low-mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Happy Halloween! Milder. High: Low-mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm. High: Mid-upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Windy and wet. High: 60s.

SATURDAY: Chance lingering shower. Partly cloudy. High: 50s.

