× CW20, FOX61 and Frontier’s Vantage SportsNet to make ‘CT Sports Now’ available throughout Connecticut

HARTFORD — Beginning tonight, Connecticut TV viewers can enjoy nightly highlights of in-state college and high school sports events on “CT Sports Now.” The live show, previously available only to Frontier Communications’ Vantage SportsNet subscribers, will air weeknights on CW20 at 11:30 p.m.

The 30-minute show is broadcast from The School of Communication, Media & the Arts housed in Sacred Heart University’s Martire Business and Communications Center. This fully equipped facility, with up-to-date multimedia production software and equipment, supports SHU students, faculty, and the university, serving all academic and athletic departments.

Sacred Heart students participate in the production of “CT Sports Now,” and the Center’s facilities, technology and equipment help them to enter the marketplace with solid communications experience.

Vantage SportsNet, CW20 and Fox61 are partnering to air Vantage’s popular CT Sports Now program beginning on Monday, October 29th, extending the program’s availability to Connecticut’s statewide audience.

Connecticut’s only all-Connecticut high school and college television highlight show has been available to Frontier Communications subscribers on the company’s Vantage SportsNet channels 600 and 1600 every weeknight at 10:30. CT Sports Now will find a second home on CW20, airing Monday through Friday at 11:30pm.