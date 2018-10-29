Damp morning but improvement later Monday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s a wet morning, with showers and a few downpours out there to start off the work week. It’s probably a good idea to bring the umbrella if you’re headed out, but we won’t see as much rain as what we had on Saturday. There is a chance for scattered showers as we head into the afternoon, but things really start to improve by the end of the day. Maybe even seeing some breaks in the clouds for sunshine.

Tuesday and Wednesday are looking good! Halloween will be a real treat for us. Temperatures will be rather warm ranging from the mid to low 60s. Things will be pleasant.

Thursday looks to be even warmer! Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s, and there is a possibility a few towns touch 70 degrees. Clouds and rain return Thursday night and will stick around through the beginning of the weekend. Saturday will not be a washout but Sunday looks to be the better day.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with another round of showers. Some improvement by the afternoon. High: 50s.

TONIGHT: Drying off and clearing out. Lows: 38-45.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Happy Halloween! Milder. High: Near 60.

THURSDAY: Showers. Mild. High: Upper 50s.

