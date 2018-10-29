Diamond dreams just off the Quinnipiac Quad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMDEN – One Quinnipiac student is especially excited about all this Red Sox success.

Why?

Because when Paul Caracciolo is not on the Q.U. quad, he’s working in the front office for the Boston Red Sox. Caracciolo, a grad student studying public relations at Quinnipiac, works in the fan and youth engagement department for the Red Sox.

“You can’t beat having your office be Fenway,” Caracciolo laughed. “Now, all of a sudden I’m an employee of an 108 win team, the best in franchise history.”

Caracciolo, who also spoke with FOX61’s Ben Goldman before the beginning of Game 1 last Tuesday outside Fenway Park, said he looks forward to returning either for Game 6, or, for the Red Sox victory parade.

On Thursday, dressed in full Red Sox regalia on the Q.U. campus, Caracciolo exclaimed, “my fellow Red Sox fans, two more wins and we can do this!”

He added he hopes, if the Red Sox can beat the Dodgers, he will have the chance to get a World Series ring.

“I’m definitely hopeful but that’s not set in stone.”