Guilford company rolls out the Red Sox World Series gear

Hot off the press: The Boston Red Sox making history once again!

The Red Sox aren’t the only ones winning big. The companies that make their championship swag, like Zuse Inc. in Guilford are as well!

“Right after the game we jumped in the car, hustled down here get the presses rolling. We have a crew at about 20 guys and gals going at it,” says Jesse Mahon, the Sales Manage at Zuse Inc.

Zuse Inc. tells us they aren’t rookies when it comes to the printing game.

“We’ve been printing for World Series and Super Bowls for almost 20 years,” says Ted Zuse, one of the owners.

The company has t-shirt samples made two weeks in advance. When the World Series gets down to the final games they have workers on standby, ready to crank out t-shirts right after the final out.

“So we have our printers on that end, and then we print the shirts all around and then they come down this dryer at 300-400 degrees and then we have people catching them and unfolding and putting a sticker on it,” says Don Virgilio, who works in Customer Service at Zuse Inc.

Workers at Zuse admit at times they aren’t fans of the winning team.

“I’m a New York sports fan. Preferably Yankees. But we’re not printing their shirts today…so I’ll like the Red Sox today, says Virgilio.

“We have a lot of Yankee fans, but I’m actually a Red Sox fan,” says Zuse.

Although they may not always agree on the winning team, they all share the same mission and that’s to put a smile on sports’ fans when they ship off the shirts to local stores.