× KISS End Of The Road tour comes to Mohegan Sun

UNCASVILLE — Attention all KISS fans! Their final tour ever will be coming to Mohegan Sun on March 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $169, $139, $99 and $79 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Ticketmaster customers may log on to Ticketmaster.com or call Ticketmaster’s national toll-free Charge By Phone number 1-800-745-3000. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning on Saturday, subject to availability.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable,” said KISS in a press release.