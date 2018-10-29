× Man facing trial on charges of attacking fiancee with chainsaw, dragging her through fire

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. – A Detroit-area man is facing trial on charges that he attacked his fiancee with a chainsaw and dragged her through a campfire at his cabin in Clare County this summer.

Robert Presley Jr., 46, is accused of attacking the 38-year-old woman from Madison Heights on his property June 6 in Clare County’s village of Temple.

On Friday, a judge ruled there was enough evidence for Presley Jr.’s case to move to trial on all 14 felony charges filed against him. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of the most serious charges.

Authorities say on June 6 a domestic fight broke out between Presley and the woman. He allegedly cut her with a chainsaw, dragged her through a campfire and struck her with his hands or feet before she was able to escape.

The woman walked to the roadway, where a passing motorist picked her up and brought her to an ambulance station nearby. She was transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, where she was being treated for serious injuries.

After the woman escaped, Presley allegedly drove himself to the Clare County Sheriff’s Office to file a report about her assaulting him. Police say he was intoxicated when he showed up and had nine guns in plain sight in his vehicle.

Presley was arrested on charges including assault with intent to murder, torture, possession of ammunition as a convicted felon, drunken driving second offense and habitual offender third offense enhancement.

He also faces nine counts of carrying a firearm as a convicted felon.