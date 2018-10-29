Man wanted in connection to shooting in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD — Police are looking for a man in connection to a shooting that left one victim injured on October 20.

Bloomfield Police Department said they responded to 1077 Blue Hills Avenue around 9:15 p.m., following reports of a shooting. Police said when they arrived, they found a 42-year-old male victim shot and lying in the entry to the parking lot.

Police said the victim was taken to St Francis Hospital. Police said the male survived his injuries. Police said an investigation found Shawn Clayton, 37, as the wanted suspect.

Police said Clayton and the victim were acquaintances and the incident began as an argument in the parking lot.

Police said the firearm has not been recovered and Clayton was last known to be operating a black 1996 Chevrolet with a CT registration 619LER. Clayton is facing charges such as criminal attempt murder, assault in the first degree, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle and other charges.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bloomfield Police Department at 860-242-5501.