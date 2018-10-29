One dead following incident involving a propane truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARTFORD -- One person is dead after an incident involving a propane truck at a parking area in East Hartford Monday.

The incident happened at 263 Park Avenue.

Police and fire departments were both on the scene of the incident and closed the road. At this time, the road has since reopened. The name of the person killed has not been released at this time.

The U.S. Department of Labor and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration have also responded to the scene.

FOX61 will provide updates as soon as they become available.