Patriots' Gronkowski returns, while Michel out against Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Patriots will get tight end Rob Gronkowski back in their lineup, though rookie running back Sony Michel is listed as inactive for New England’s game at the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

Gronkowski, who grew up in suburban Buffalo, returns after missing one game with ankle and back injuries.

Michel is out after hurting his left knee in a 38-31 win at Chicago on Oct. 21. He leads New England with 422 yards rushing, and his absence leaves the Patriots with two healthy running backs: James White and Kenjon Barner.

Patriots starting linebacker Dont’a Hightower is also inactive after spending the past week practicing on a limited basis due to a knee injury.

Bills running back LeSean McCoy is starting a day after being cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol.

New England has won four straight to improve to 5-2, while Buffalo is 2-5.