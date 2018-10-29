PD: Suspect steals jeep and crashes into school bus in East Hampton; leads police to multi-town chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST WINDSOR -- A serious crash has closed down a major intersection in East Windsor following a pursuit throughout the state Monday.

Connecticut State Police said an operator of a stolen motor vehicle out of the East Hampton area was involved in a crash with a school bus Monday morning.

State police told the public to be on the lookout for a white Jeep.

State police said Waterbury Police Department located the vehicle and engaged in a pursuit but ultimately broke it off.

State police found the vehicle on DOT cameras and followed it by camera through several towns until it came through the Hartford tunnels. Troopers engaged in the pursuit of the vehicle from Hartford until the pursuit ended in a crash in East Windsor on Route 140.

State police said that's when the operator in the stolen vehicle collided with several passenger vehicles. The operator of the stolen vehicle was sent to the hospital for injuries and has since been released and taken into custody.

At this time, it is unknown the extent of his injuries.

Minor injuries were reported from passengers of the other vehicles struck, state police said.

No other details have been released.