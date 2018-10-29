× Person dies after being struck by a truck in West Haven

WEST HAVEN — A person was hit by a truck and killed in West Haven Sunday night.

Police responded to First Avenue just north of Center Street on calls of a hit and run.

Police said that the truck involved was traveling north on First Avenue when it struck both the person and utility pole. The truck then went off the road in the nearby a front lawn.

The person who was struck was pronounced dead at the scene. The person has not been identified.

The area of First Avenue from Elm Street to Center Street will be closed for the duration of the police investigation.