Texas restaurant is serving flaming hot Cheetos ice cream

SAN ANTONIO — Yes, you read that right.

Ice cream is typically a desert that is supposed to be a nice treat to cool you down. But a Texas restaurant is turning up the heat with a hot Cheetos ice cream and milkshake.

Fans can get a hold of this treat at the Bubble Waffle Bar. You can get a scoop of ice cream or milkshake, and it is covered in the spicy hot Cheetos chip.