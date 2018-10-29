× Ted Cruz ahead, but barely, in Texas senate race

HAMDEN — A new Quinnipiac poll puts Ted Cruz against challenger Beto O’Rourke in the Texas senate race – but just barely.

The poll finds that Sen. Ted Cruz clings to a narrow 51-46 likely voter lead over U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

This compares to a 54-45 Cruz lead in an October 11th survey. Quinnipiac polls are independent.

Today, O’Rourke leads 56-40 among independent voters and 96-2 percent among democrats.

Only 3 percent of Texas likely voters remain undecided.

“With a week to go, Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz remains in front with a slim lead over U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke. O’Rourke is within striking distance, but time is running out in a race that democrats have hoped would deliver an upset victory that would be key to a SEnate takeover,” said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.