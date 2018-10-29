Ned Lamont (D) for Governor - With the latest poll showing that he's in a statistical tie, with Republican Bob Stefanowski, Mr. Lamont reinforces his position on taxes and tolls, and pushes back against on the Republican charge that he'd be just another Dan Malloy.
The Real Story – Ned Lamont
-
The Real Story – Governor’s race
-
The Real Story – The first polls on the race for Connecticut governor
-
Griebel, Lamont spark in first gubernatorial debate
-
Lamont says if elected, he will begin overhaul of DMV immediately
-
Likely women voters back Lamont over Stefanowski in latest Quinnipiac poll
-
-
Governor candidates, including independent Griebel, face off
-
Lamont, Stefanowski clash in first Connecticut gubernatorial debate
-
The Real Story: Susan Bysiewicz after her primary day win
-
Lamont calls for more rail service, Wi-Fi in commuter trains
-
Focus turns to November as candidates for governor pull their first punches
-
-
New poll numbers allow Griebel to appear in upcoming debates
-
Stefanowski’s unorthodox campaign tactics draw criticism from opponents
-
2 polls show very different results in Connecticut’s race for governor