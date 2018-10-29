The Real Story – Ned Lamont

Posted 5:32 PM, October 29, 2018, by and , Updated at 05:50PM, October 29, 2018

Ned Lamont (D) for Governor - With the latest poll showing that he's in a statistical tie, with Republican Bob Stefanowski, Mr. Lamont reinforces his position on taxes and tolls, and pushes back against on the Republican charge that he'd be just another Dan Malloy.