Fatal accident involving a propane truck occurs in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD — There were reports of a person laying underneath a propane truck at 263 Park Avenue in East Hartford. The propane truck was reported to be still be actively running while first-responders work on extricating the accident victim, who was reported to be unresponsive.

The victim was then reported to have died from the incident.

The incident happened in a parking area for propane trucks. Police and fire departments are both on the scene of the incident and the road remains open.

The U.S. Department of Labor and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration have also responded to the scene.