9th Senate District candidate says attack ad is Anti-Semitic

ROCKY HILL – It wasn’t the average day for democratic Representative Matt Lesser.

He’s running for the 9th senate District seat and came home Monday night to a political attack ad he’d never expect to see.

“I was shocked,” said Lesser. “I never in a million years thought that this would happen.”

Lesser, a Jewish man, said the ad came from his opponent, Republican Ed Charamut.

“It uses anti-Semitic images that have been used to depict the Jewish people in hateful ways for hundreds of years,” said lesser.

The ad features a caricature of Lesser’s face all while he’s clutching a bundle of cash. The fliers have been in mailboxes across the district since Monday and it’s garnered attention from potential voters.

“I think it’s anti-Semitic,” said Rocky Hill resident Lynne Turcotte. “It’s disgraceful. What it’s portraying Is that he’s all about money.”

Political figures are also chiming in.

Middletown Mayor Dan Drew spoke out against Charamut by saying he should drop out of the race and apologize to the public for spreading hate.

Gubernatorial Candidate Ned Lamont said, “We’re seeing anti-Semitism in Connecticut. I reject it in every way.”

On the other side, Connecticut GOP chairman J.R. Romano released a statement that called the mailer “offensive and raising classic anti-Semitic tropes” adding that it “cannot be justified.”

Chelsea Clinton tweeted about the mailer highlighting how it was sent out just three days after the synagogue shooting.

Charamut released a statement that said in part, “The mailer makes the point that if elected, Matt Lesser will undoubtedly vote to hike people’s taxes again and again. Those wishing to portray a graphic illustration as something hateful are completely wrong.”

Lesser thinks it’s a shame Charamut made the mailer and feels he missed the opportunity to address the issue head on.

“There are a lot of people right now who are upset about this and it’s really the responsibility if candidates and elected leaders to speak up,” said Lesser. “And if Ed Charamut won’t I hope others will.”