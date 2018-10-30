× Advance voter registration deadline today

HARTFORD — While Connecticut residents can register to vote the same day of the election, officials strongly urge you to register in advance to avoid lines.

That advance registration deadline is today, with the election being next week.

There are several ways to register: online, in-person, by mail. If sending by mail, then the envelope must be postmarked by today.

If you want to register in person, you can head to Town Hall, the DMV, or any state agency to register, but it must be done by the close of business today.

You can also register online.

For more information, you can head to the Connecticut state website.