Cooler Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday look like real ‘treats’

Today looks bright but cool with highs in the lower 50s. Other than a few passing clouds, the weather will be much quieter than what we had yesterday.

Then Wednesday and Thursday look like a real “treat” with a warm-up in the works.

Morning sunshine will fade behind afternoon clouds on Halloween but high temperatures will climb into the low-mid 60s. Around sunset temperatures will be between 55 and 60 degrees.

Thursday will be even warmer! Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s, and there is a possibility a few towns touch 70 degrees. Clouds and rain return Thursday night and may stick around through the beginning of the weekend. There is a chance for a lingering shower early Saturday. This will be followed by clearing and sunny skies Sunday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Clearing, bit breezy. High: Low-mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and fairly chilly. Lows: 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Happy Halloween! Milder. High: Low-mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm. High: Mid-upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Windy and wet. High: 60s.

SATURDAY: Chance lingering shower. Partly cloudy. High: 50s.

