Giants backup QB Lauletta arrested for disobeying police

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants rookie backup quarterback C has been arrested on motor vehicle and related disorderly persons offenses while driving near a road construction site to practice.

Weehawken police said the 22-year-old Lauletta was stopped Tuesday morning for failing to obey a police officer’s order to continue driving straight in his 2017 Jaguar.

The report says Lauletta almost hit the officer while making an illegal turn. He was stopped by a second police officer and refused to produce a driver’s license or exit the car.

Police say he was arrested and charged with eluding police, obstructing administration of law and resisting arrest. He was also charged with reckless driving, disregarding an officer’s directions, improper turn and failure to remain in a marked lane.

Police said Lauletta’s car was involved in a similar incident Monday but summons were mailed because the vehicle did not stay at the scene.

The incident happened close to renovations near the Lincoln Tunnel, which connects New Jersey with midtown Manhattan.

Lauletta’s was released on his recognizance, police said. A court date was not listed on the police statement.

Lauletta was not immediately available for comment.

“We were made aware of the situation this morning, and we have been in contact with Kyle,” Giants coach Pat Shurmur said in a statement after talking to reporters after practice. “We are still in the process of gathering information. This is obviously very disappointing.”

Shurmur initially told reporters that everyone on the team attended Tuesday practice, one of the last before the Giants (1-7) shutter for a bye week.

While he has not been active for any game, Lauletta has been mentioned speculatively as a potential replacement for two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning, who is struggling. New York is nearly out of the playoff hunt for the second straight year.

Lauletta was selected in the fourth round of the draft out of Richmond. Alex Tanney is the other backup.

Halfback Saquon Barkley, who was the second overall pick in the draft, was surprised by the accusations.

“Yeah. I know Kyle really well, and it definitely was shocking,” Barkley said. “I don’t know too much about it to speak on it to be honest, but yeah I know it’s really nothing. I know it sounds crazy, but it’s probably nothing crazy because of the kind of person he is.”