Going trick-or-treating this year? Here's how to check for sex offenders in your area

HARTFORD — Before you head out trick-or-treating this year, be sure to check for sex offenders in the area.

Connecticut residents can check for sex offenders in the area by visiting the Connecticut Sex Offender Registry.

The website allows you to search a persons address, city and zip code.

The website says the site updates the information regularly to try to assure that it is complete and accurate.

The website goes on to say that the information can change quickly and information on registered sex offenders is often provided by the registered sex offender themselves as required by law.

So before heading out and having a good time with your loved ones, make sure the area you’re going to is safe.