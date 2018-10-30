Man faces judge after stealing jeep, and crashing into school bus in East Hampton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- A 32-year-old man from Glastonbury faced a judge Tuesday following a scary police pursuit involving a stolen car Monday afternoon. In court, he was profusely sweating as he experienced withdrawal symptoms.

Court records reveal Kaminski has a lengthy criminal history, currently has two warrants and is a registered sex offender.

This latest arrest began when police say he led them on a chase that spanned through several Connecticut communities across the state throughout the day on Monday.

Connecticut State Police followed the stolen car from DOT cameras in several towns and cities. The police chase began when it passed through the Hartford tunnels.

It all started in front of the Starbucks in Colchester shortly after 7:30 a.m., when kids were headed to school.

It quickly changed when police got a 911 call for a stolen car.

The car traveled through East Hampton on North Main Street in front of Angelico’s Lake House when it crashed into a school bus full of middle school students.

According to East Hampton Police Department, a Good Samaritan got out of their white Jeep to check to see if everyone was okay. The suspect then stole the Jeep and drove off.

At one point, the Jeep was found in Waterbury where police chased it, but broke the chase off. State Police initiated the in Hartford and into Route 140 on East Windsor. The Jeep crashed into several other cars and flipped on its side.

Marietta Smith said she travels down Route 140 often and had she left Hartford a little earlier, she said she could have been one of the drivers.

“We live down the road a little bit and this is the way we would travel to come home and I said if we had hit it minutes earlier, probably would've been involved,” said Smith of Enfield.

Smith added she witnessed a potential car thief just a few weeks ago.

“Scary! Scary! I had a person looking at my car in my driveway just two weeks ago at 4 a.m., on a Sunday morning, so I know what it's like. I've been broken into once when the house was first built,” added Smith.

Kaminski was charged with operation under suspension, reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, operating under the influence, larceny, and interfering with a police officer among other charges.

He’s currently being held on $500,000 bail and appears in court again next month.