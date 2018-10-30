New details emerge in the death of Middletown woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN — 34-year-old Cornel Myers is being charged with murder and first degree burglary, and in a separate case, first degree trespassing.

Police said he murdered Danielle Fasciocco who was found dead in her Middletown apartment on September 8.

Court documents show the two were in a relationship and neighbors Fox61 spoke with said the two lived in the same apartment complex.

A day before Fasciocco died, a neighbor had called Middletown police about a verbal dispute in her apartment complex in the west lake drive area.

Police went to the apartment, but when they knocked on the door, they didn’t get any response. They also checked the outside area and were unable to locate any other individuals involved in the incident.

Police arrested Myers the next day after he called police to report the victim, who he said was his girlfriend, was not breathing.

Police said Myers had dried red blood-like substance on the front of his pants and sleeve.

Betances Stem Magnet School, where the victim worked, said they have no comment and FOX61 reached out to Hartford Public Schools and is waiting to hear back.