COLCHESTER -- Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place in the area of Renee Drive Tuesday night.

Colchester police said they found an unresponsive adult male suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen around 8 p.m.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

A person of interest has been detained on scene. No other details have been released.