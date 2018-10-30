× Quinnipiac Poll: Governor’s race too close to call

HAMDEN — A new independent Quinnipiac poll released Tuesday morning says that the state’s Governor’s race is too close to call.

The Democratic candidate Ned Lamont is on the plus side of the too-close-to-call race with 47 percent of likely voters. Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski is at 43 percent, and independent candidate Oz Griebel is at 7 percent.

This compares to a 47-39 percent Lamont lead over Stefanowski among likely voters with 11 percent for Griebel in an October 10th survey.

According to Quinnipiac, women back Lamont over Stefanowski 55-34 percent, with 7 percent for Griebel. Men back Stefanowski over Lamont 51-38 percent with 7 percent for Griebel.

Only 4 percent of the state’s likely voters remain undecided, but 13 percent of those who name a candidate for governor say they might change their mind in the next week.

‘This race is looking a lot like the last two elections for governor in Connecticut — a real nail-biter,’ said Quinnipiac University Poll Director Douglas Schwartz, PhD.

Look at the senate race, Democratic incumbent Sen. Chris Murphy leads business owner Matthew Corey, the Republican challenger, 56-41 among likely voters.

This compares to a 57-42 percent lead for Murphy in an October 10th poll.

Read the full poll results here.